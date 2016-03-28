FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico Feb factory exports fall, non-oil consumer imports rise
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 28, 2016 / 2:30 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico Feb factory exports fall, non-oil consumer imports rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds non-oil exports, consumer imports)

MEXICO CITY, March 28 (Reuters) - Mexico’s factory-made exports declined in February while imports of non-oil consumer goods rose, data showed on Monday, painting a mixed picture for growth in Latin America’s second-largest economy.

Manufactured exports dipped 1.46 percent in February from January in seasonally adjusted terms, the national statistics agency said.

Mexico exports mostly manufactured goods to the United States, its top trading partner. Weakness in U.S. factory output weighed on Mexican growth last year.

Mexican automobile exports in February fell 1.96 percent compared with January, the biggest drop since August 2015. Shipments of other manufactured goods were down 1.19 percent.

Non-oil consumer imports rose 1.71 percent compared with January, the fastest pace since June, 2015.

Mexico registered a $1.669 billion trade deficit in February, adjusted for seasonal swings. In non-adjusted terms, it posted a trade deficit of $725 million . (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.