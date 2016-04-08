FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexican March consumer confidence posts biggest fall since Aug 2014
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 8, 2016 / 1:30 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican March consumer confidence posts biggest fall since Aug 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds chart, details on consumer confidence)
    MEXICO CITY, April 8 (Reuters) - The Mexican consumer
confidence index slid to 89.6 in March, its lowest since August
2014, pointing to headwinds for domestic spending in Latin
America's second largest economy, the national statistics agency
INEGI said on Friday.
    The unadjusted index was 89.2 during the month.
    Adjusted for seasonal swings, the index fell
1.8 percent last month compared with the prior month.
    Despite a deep slump in the peso, domestic spending has
underpinned economic growth in Mexico as industry activity has
slid on weaker U.S. demand for Mexican exports and tumbling oil
prices.
   
    
 Mexico consumer confidence   March 2016  Feb 2016    March 2015
 Index, seasonally adjusted   89.6        91.3        93.6
 Pct change vs prior month    -1.8        -1.2        0.9
 Index, unadjusted            89.2        88.7        93.1
 

 (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.