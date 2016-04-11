UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial output dips in February on building slump

(Recasts with details on components of industrial production) MEXICO CITY, April 11 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output dipped less than expected in February as construction contracted sharply but factory production picked up, data showed on Monday. Industrial output fell 0.1 percent from January in seasonally adjusted terms, the national statistics agency said, compared to expectations for a 0.35 percent drop in a Reuters poll. Among the components of industrial output, the construction sector fell 2.5 percent month-on-month after posting a big increase in January. Factory production rose 0.5 percent in February compared to January. Mexico exports mostly factory goods and it sends nearly 80 percent to the United States. Uneven U.S. demand weighed on growth in Latin America's No. 2 economy last year. Utilities rose by 1.2 percent compared to January while mining output fell 0.2 percent, all in seasonally adjusted terms. Oil production rose 0.7 percent in its first month-on-month increase since September. Mexico has been hit by a decade-long slump in oil production and a plunge in crude prices has spurred state-run firm Pemex to cut back on investment plans while also dampening interest in a landmark opening of the energy sector to private investment. Compared with February 2015, industrial output rose 2.6 percent compared to expectations for a 1.35 percent expansion. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)