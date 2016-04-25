FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Mexico retail sales grow at slower pace in February
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2016 / 1:25 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Mexico retail sales grow at slower pace in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with Table)
    MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose
in February from January, but grew at their slowest pace since
October 2015, the national statistics agency said on Monday,
suggesting headwinds for consumption in Latin America's No. 2
economy. 
    Adjusted for seasonal swings, sales rose 0.2
percent in February compared with January 2016.
    Compared with the same month in 2015, retail sales climbed
9.6 percent, their fastest pace since at least
2009.
    Consumer spending has been a relative bright spot for the
economy.
 Retail      Feb 2016    Jan 2016    Feb 2015
 sales (pct                          
 change)                             
 month/mont  0.2         2.7         0.7
 h                                   
 year/year   9.6         5.2         5.6
 
 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.