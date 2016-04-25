TABLE-Mexico retail sales grow at slower pace in February

(Updates with Table) MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose in February from January, but grew at their slowest pace since October 2015, the national statistics agency said on Monday, suggesting headwinds for consumption in Latin America's No. 2 economy. Adjusted for seasonal swings, sales rose 0.2 percent in February compared with January 2016. Compared with the same month in 2015, retail sales climbed 9.6 percent, their fastest pace since at least 2009. Consumer spending has been a relative bright spot for the economy. Retail Feb 2016 Jan 2016 Feb 2015 sales (pct change) month/mont 0.2 2.7 0.7 h year/year 9.6 5.2 5.6 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)