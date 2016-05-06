FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Mexico consumer confidence hits lowest since July 2014
May 6, 2016

UPDATE 2-Mexico consumer confidence hits lowest since July 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with adjusted index level)
    MEXICO CITY, May 6 (Reuters) - The Mexican consumer
confidence index fell a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent in April
to its lowest level since July 2014, the national statistics
agency INEGI said on Friday.
    The slide underscores the headwinds for domestic spending in
Latin America's second-largest economy.
    Adjusted for seasonal swings, the index fell to
89.4, INEGI said. Unadjusted, it dropped to 88.9 in
April from 89.2 in the preceding month. 
    Despite a deep slump in the peso, domestic spending has
underpinned economic growth in Mexico even as industrial
activity has slid on weaker U.S. demand for Mexican exports and
tumbling oil prices.
                         April 2016  March 2016  April 2015
 Index level, s/a (base  89.4        89.5        91.6
 2003                                            
 Pct change, s/a         -0.1        -1.8        -2.1
 Index level, original   88.9        89.2        91.3
 
  
    

 (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein Editing by W Simon)

