a year ago
TABLE-Mexico retail sales grow at faster pace in March
May 23, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

TABLE-Mexico retail sales grow at faster pace in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates with table)
    MEXICO CITY, May 23 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales rose in
March from February, growing at their fastest pace since
January, the national statistics agency said on Monday, a sign
of stronger consumption in Latin America's No. 2 economy.
    Adjusted for seasonal swings, sales rose 3.0
percent in March compared with February 2016.
    Sales increased 6.4 percent in March from a year earlier
, INEGI said.
    Consumer spending has been a relative bright spot for the
Mexican economy.
 Retail      March 2016  Feb 2016    March 2015
 sales (pct                          
 change)                             
 month/mont  3.0         0.3         0.1
 h                                   
 year/year   6.4         10.4        4.6
 
 (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
