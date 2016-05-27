FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters

UPDATE 1-Mexican jobless rate falls to lowest since 2008
#Market News
May 27, 2016 / 1:30 PM / in a year

UPDATE 1-Mexican jobless rate falls to lowest since 2008

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds table, context)
    MEXICO CITY, May 27 (Reuters) - Mexico's seasonally adjusted
unemployment rate fell to its lowest since 2008, the national
statistics agency said on Friday.  
    The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.9 percent in
April, the national statistics agency said, a level that had not
been reached since September 2008. 
     The headline unadjusted rate was 3.8 percent in April.
  
             April 16    March 16    April 15
 Jobless     3.9         4.2         4.4
 rate (s/a)                          
 Jobless     3.80        3.74        4.31
 rate                                
 
 (Reporting by Joanna Zuckerman Bernstein and Michael O'Boyle,
Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
