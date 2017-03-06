FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence rebounds in Feb from record low
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
TOTAL ECLIPSE
Filmmakers prep for quick eclipse scenes, no second takes
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
MARKETS
Shift in accounting practices could be good for stock prices
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 6, 2017 / 3:05 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence rebounds in Feb from record low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Recasts with recovery from low)
    MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - Mexico’s consumer
confidence index in February rebounded from a record low after
the county's peso recovered some ground and the government
trimmed gasoline prices. 
    When adjusted for seasonal factors, Mexican consumer
confidence              was 78.8 in February, the national
statistics agency said on Monday, up 11 percent from January.
    The peso sunk to a record low in mid-January on fears that
U.S. President Donald Trump's incoming administration could rip
up a free trade deal with Mexico.
    However, the peso has bounced back since Trump's
inauguration on signs the countries could reach a deal on trade.
    Mexico's government raised regular gasoline prices in
January by 14 percent sparking protests and looting.
    But more stable global oil prices and a strengthening of the
peso gave the government room to scale back gasoline prices in
February.  
    The unadjusted index consumer confidence index             
was 75.7 during the month.

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Editing by W Simon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.