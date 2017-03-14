UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial output rises slightly in January

(Adds drivers of growth) MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output rose slightly in January compared to December as production grew at mines and manufacturers, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. Industrial production rose 0.1 percent in January compared to the previous month, the national statistics agency said. Mining expanded 1.1 percent compared to December, while manufacturing grew 0.5 percent. Utilities fell 2 percent while construction was flat month-on-month. In annual terms, industrial output MXIPY=ECI fell 0.1 percent in January. (Reporting by Christine Murray)