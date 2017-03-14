FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 14, 2017 / 2:40 PM / 5 months ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial output rises slightly in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

 (Adds drivers of growth)
    MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output
rose slightly in January compared to December as production grew
at mines and manufacturers, the national statistics agency said
on Tuesday.
    Industrial production            rose 0.1 percent in January
compared to the previous month, the national statistics agency
said.
    Mining expanded 1.1 percent compared to December, while
manufacturing grew 0.5 percent. Utilities fell 2 percent while
construction was flat month-on-month.
    In annual terms, industrial output MXIPY=ECI fell 0.1
percent in January.

 (Reporting by Christine Murray)

