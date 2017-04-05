UPDATE 1-Mexico consumer confidence rises in March

(Adds historical comparisons) MEXICO CITY, April 5 (Reuters) - Mexico's consumer confidence rose in March to its highest since December, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday, as U.S. officials softened their tone on trade with Latin America's second-largest economy. The index was 81.5 in March when adjusted for seasonal factors , above the 78.1 reached in February. Confidence hit an all-time low in January after inflation surged on a spike in government-regulated gasoline prices and the peso sank to a record low before U.S. President Donald Trump took office. The peso has recovered, helped by comments from American leaders such as U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross who said last month that a sensible trade deal with Mexico would help the currency. The unadjusted consumer confidence index was 81.0 during the month. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Andrea Ricci)