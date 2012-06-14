UPDATE 1-Mexico 1st qtr private spending rises 1.0 pct qtr/qtr

* Private spending up 4.3 pct vs 1Q 2011

* Aggregate demand up 2.1 percent qtr/qtr

MEXICO CITY, June 14 (Reuters) - Mexican private spending picked up pace in early 2012, but still-muted domestic demand backs expectations that policymakers will keep interest rates steady through next year.

Private spending,rose 1.0 percent during the first quarter compared to an upwardly revised 0.88 percent in the previous three-month period, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.

Domestic demand in Mexico has been steady even as a wider global slowdown has dragged on other major emerging markets. The country’s central bank held its key interest rate steady last Friday, but noted risks to growth had increased.

Demand is not yet strong enough to add to inflation pressures, said Rafael Camarena, an economist at Santander in Mexico City.

“Activity is holding up, but there are signs of a moderation ahead, and authorities will try to keep interest rates at 4.50 percent for as long as they can,” Camarena said.

Private spending was 4.3 percent higher than during the same period a year earlier.

Aggregate demand increased 2.1 percent from the previous quarter, and was up 5.2 percent from the same quarter in 2011.