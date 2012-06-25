UPDATE 2-Mexico posts trade deficit for 2nd straight month

* Exports slow 1.56 pct, s/a, imports down 1.82 pct

* Oil exports fall almost 11 pct as price drops

MEXICO CITY, June 25 (Reuters) - Mexican exports slipped in May, in seasonally adjusted terms, on a drop in world oil prices, helping to drive the country into a trade deficit for the second straight month, but non-oil exports remained steady.

Mexico posted a $267 million trade deficit in May when adjusted for seasonal swings as exports slipped 1.56 percent, as compared with April, the national statistics agency said on Monday.

Oil exports fell 10.59 percent last month, in seasonally adjusted terms, while non-oil exports were nearly flat with a 0.03 percent rise that pointed to slackening demand in the United States, Mexico’s top trading partner.

In April, Mexico’s seasonally adjusted trade deficit was $355.2 m i llion, revised from an initially reported $433 m i llion deficit. Mexico posted a revised seasonally adjusted surplus of $848 million in March.

“We are beginning to see a little bit of weakness, a deceleration,” said Delia Paredes, an economist at Banorte-IXE in Mexico City.

Manufacturing exports dipped 0.72 percent in May, in seasonally adjusted terms, while automotive exports fell 5.27 percent.

Slowing job growth in the United States could crimp the demand for Mexican exports that has so far helped shield Mexico from the global slowdown that has dragged on Brazil.

Central bank governor Agustin Carstens said last week that Mexico’s economy could still grow nearly 4 percent this year if the U.S. slowdown proves transitory.

Imports in May slipped 1.82 percent in seasonally adjusted terms, with non-oil imports down 1.28 percent and oil imports 5.64 percent lower, versus April. Mexican factories import many of the components they use to make export goods.

U.S. and Mexican data on factory activity in May showed waning industrial g rowth. Falling oil prices cut into the value of Mexican crude exports, but it also spurred lower import prices for gasoline.

Mexico is the world’s No. 7 oil producer and a top exporter to the United States. The price for Mexico’s crude mix fell more than 20 percent in May.

The raw, or non seasonally adjusted, trade balance figure in May was a surplus of $363 million as non-oil exports grew 10.6 percent in May compared with a year earlier.

“We are still seeing good growth rates, even if the rate of growth is not as high,” said Rafael Camarena, an economist at Santander in Mexico City.