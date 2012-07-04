FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Mexico consumer confidence off 4-year high in June
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 4, 2012 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 2-Mexico consumer confidence off 4-year high in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Seasonally adjusted index dips to 95.2

* Weak peso likely hurt sentiment

* Consumers gloomier on chance for major purchases

MEXICO CITY, July 4 (Reuters) - Mexico’s consumer confidence slipped off a four-year high in June as a global slowdown and a slump in the peso currency weighed on sentiment.

Data from the national statistics agency on Wednesday showed the index slipped to 95.2, seasonally adjusted, compared to a downwardly revised 96.5 in May.

May’s index was originally reported at 97.0 but the revised data was still the highest since April 2008.

The sub-index measuring how consumers saw their possibilities of making a major durable goods purchase, such as furniture or a television, fell to 81.2 from 89.0.

Mexico’s peso slumped to a three-year low at the beginning of June, worrying consumers. The currency has recovered about 9 percent since then, which could help confidence going forward, analysts said.

Still, a slowing job market in the United States, Mexico’s top trading partner, could crimp demand for Mexican exports and undermine solid growth seen in the first half of the year.

“Consumer confidence should stay above levels seen in 2011 during the third quarter, but downward pressures cannot be ruled out due to the global economic and financial scenario at the end of the year,” wrote Samuel Moreno, an analyst at Mexican brokerage Invex.

Mexico’s central bank chief said last month that the economy could grow nearly 4 percent this year if U.S. growth holds up.

Interest rate swaps were little changed after the data as investors stuck to bets that policymakers will hold interest rates steady at the current 4.5 percent into 2014.

On Sunday, Mexicans voted to return to power the party that ruled the country for most of the last century, the Institutional Revolutionary Party, or PRI, which has promised economic reforms in pursuit of growth of 6 percent a year.

The unadjusted index was 95.5 during the month, down from 96.3 in the prior month.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.