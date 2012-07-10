FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico April gross fixed investment rises 1.9 pct
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 1:16 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico April gross fixed investment rises 1.9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 10 - Mexican gross fixed investment rose 1.9 percent in April from the previous month, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

The measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new construction was up 8.5 percent from the same month a year earlier.

The gauge, a lagging indicator, provides a delayed measure of sentiment on big capital investments in Mexico.

Mexico’s economy started the year strongly, helped by demand for its manufactured goods in the United States, but data suggest growth eased in the second quarter.

The central bank lifted its 2012 growth forecast in May to a range of 3.25 percent to 4.25 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
