UPDATE 2-Mexico inflation eases off 2-1/2-year high in early October

* Annual inflation slows to 4.64 pct vs estimated 4.66 pct

* First fall in inflation since April

* Prices up 0.45 pct in early Oct vs estimated 0.46 pct

MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mexican inflation eased in early October, fanning hopes that price increases have peaked in Latin America’s second-biggest economy and bolstering expectations for interest rates to remain on hold.

Annual inflation has been climbing since April but eased to 4.64 percent in the first half of the month, below the 4.66 percent median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

September’s full-month annual inflation hit a 2-1/2 year high of 4.77 percent, teetering above the central bank’s 4 percent ceiling for a fourth month in a row.

“This would suggest that September was the peak in the headline inflation rate - and while global food prices might keep it above 4 percent in the very near term, it suggests that all the inflation is due to temporary factors and it will reverse next year,” Capital Economics economist David Rees said.

“If inflation has peaked, it will give a boost to real incomes and that will free up more money to be spent elsewhere in the economy.”

In the first half of October, consumer prices rose 0.45 percent, just below the 0.46 percent rise forecast in the poll, helped by a welcome fall in fresh food prices.

Mexico’s economy grew an average 4.3 percent in annual terms in the first half of the year, but growth is expected to slow in the second half, with the finance ministry predicting an expansion of 3.5-4.0 percent for 2012.

Economic activity data for August backed those bets, with annual growth easing to 3.51 percent, missing expectations of analysts in a Reuters poll for a 3.75 percent rise. It compared with upwardly revised growth of 4.72 percent in July.

Monthly figures also suggested a less positive trend, with activity contracting 0.41 percent in August, worse than the 0.13 percent drop forecast by analysts. It was the biggest contraction since February and undermined a downwardly revised 0.62 percent expansion in July.

RATES SEEN ON HOLD

The central bank has held benchmark interest rates at 4.5 percent since mid-2009 and investors stuck to bets that rates will remain steady into 2014..

“Going forward, we continue to expect that inflation will end this year at 4.2 percent, slightly above the upper-end of Banxico’s variability interval around its inflation target,” economists at Banorte-IXE said in a note to clients.

”Nevertheless, we believe Banxico will keep the reference rate on hold at 4.5 percent for an extended period of time.

Egg and chicken prices spiked following an outbreak of avian flu in western Mexico but policymakers had insisted that the jump was temporary and said inflation would fall below 4 percent by the end of the year.

“These are transitory issues,” central bank chief, Agustin Carstens, said on Friday, in reference to the spike in the cost of eggs and other agricultural products.

The data showed fresh produce prices fell 0.39 percent from a month earlier, although they were still 16.27 percent higher than the same time last year.

Energy prices jumped 2.5 percent in the month, buoyed by the removal of summer electricity subsidies, but annual inflation in services, a key gauge of home-grown price pressures, was steady at a relatively-low 2.25 percent.

The closely-watched core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.17 percent in the first half of the month, compared with analysts’ expectations for a 0.20 percent rise.

Price increases in core non-food goods accelerated to 4.02 percent annually, showing some pressure after a slump in the peso currency during the last year pushed up import prices.

Carstens has also said that the U.S. Federal Reserve’s third round of bond-buying should help cool Mexican inflation.

The U.S. action may attract funds into Mexico, putting upward pressure on the peso and trim the cost of imported goods.