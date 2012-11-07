FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Mexico's new investment spending falls in August
November 7, 2012

UPDATE 2-Mexico's new investment spending falls in August

* Gross fixed investment falls 0.9 pct in August vs July

* Second fall in monthly indicator in 2012

* Fall driven by drop in construction

MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Spending on new investment goods in Mexico dropped in August by the most in three months, bolstering fears that weak global growth is dragging on Latin America’s second largest economy.

Gross fixed investment fell 0.9 percent in August from the previous month, following a revised July expansion of 0.59 percent, the national statistics agency INEGI said on Wednesday.

A drop in construction accounted for the contraction in the monthly indicator, the second drop recorded this year, after new investment spending posted its biggest fall in nearly 3-1/2 years in May.

The measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new construction was up 3.7 percent from the same month a year earlier, compared with a revised 6.7 percent year-on-year growth in July.

Solid U.S. demand for local exports has supported Mexican growth despite a wider global slowdown. But the Finance Ministry has predicted growth would slow in the second half of 2012, bringing annual growth for the full year to 3.5 percent to 4.0 percent.

