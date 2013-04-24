FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Mexico early-April inflation rises more than expected
#Market News
April 24, 2013 / 1:36 PM / in 4 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Mexico early-April inflation rises more than expected

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects day in second paragraph to Wednesday)
    * Inflation picks up to 4.72 percent in year to mid-April
    * Above expectation for a 4.58 percent rise
    * Interest rate decision on Friday

    By Alexandra Alper
    MEXICO CITY, April 24 (Reuters) - Mexican inflation picked
up more than expected in early April, marking its third straight
month of gains and soaring higher above the central bank
ceiling, crimping the central bank's ability to juice growth and
rein in peso gains. 
    Inflation rose to 4.72 percent in the year through the first
half of April, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday,
above expectations for a 4.58 percent pace in a Reuters poll and
the 4.12 percent rate in the year through the end of March.  
    Inflation has been on the upswing since February, which the
central bank had expected. The uptick is due in part to a low
base of comparison last year.
    April will mark a new methodology for calculating inflation
that is expected to reduce the impact on the annual rate of a
drop in electricity costs as summer subsidies kick in. 
    Mexico's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 50
basis points to an all-time low of 4 percent in early March in a
bid to tame foreign capital inflows and tamp down the appeal of
the peso, which has gained almost 5 percent against the U.S.
dollar this year. 
    The central bank has said it expected inflation to be below
4.0 percent by the start of the second half of the year, and on
a downwards path towards its 3.0 percent target by the end of
2013.    
   
    Consumer prices fell 0.09 percent in the first
half of April following a 0.52 percent rise notched in the first
half of March, but the decrease was less than the 0.23 percent
drop analysts had forecast.  
    Core prices, which strip out volatile goods
like energy and food, rose 0.05 percent, lower than the 0.26
percent in the first half of March and compared to an expected
0.09 percent.

 (Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Simon Gardner and
James Dalgleish)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
