UPDATE 1-Mexico annual inflation rises more than expected in early May
#Market News
May 23, 2013 / 1:40 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico annual inflation rises more than expected in early May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* 12-month inflation rises to 4.72 percent

* Above central bank 4 percent limit for third month in a row

MEXICO CITY, May 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s annual inflation rate rose more than expected in early May, holding well above the central bank’s limit and hemming in policymakers’ ability to lower interest rates in the coming months.

Inflation in the 12 months through the first half of May rose to 4.72 percent, the national statistics agency said on Thursday, compared to 4.65 percent for the full month of April. A Reuters poll estimated a rate of 4.65 percent in early May.

The annual rate in the first half of April was also 4.72 percent, the highest since September last year.

Yields on Mexican interest rate swaps edged up after the data as investors trimmed bets on further cuts this year, while the peso pared back sharp losses, since stable interest rates would boost the currency’s appeal.

Mexico’s central bank is seen eyeing another interest rate cut later this year from a record low of 4 percent in a bid to curb inflows, but policymakers are seen holding steady until inflation falls back below 4 percent, their upper limit for acceptable price increases.

Mexico’s annual rate climbed above 4 percent in March, fueled by a jump in fresh food prices, just after policymakers delivered a 50 basis point cut to the benchmark rate.

Consumer prices fell 0.35 percent in early May, less than a 0.41 percent drop seen in the poll. Consumer prices fell due to electricity subsidies that kick in during the warmer months.

Core prices, which strip out volatile items such as energy and food, rose 0.14 percent compared to an expected 0.1 percent rise.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
