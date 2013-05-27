FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 27, 2013 / 1:35 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico factory exports, consumer imports fall in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Factory exports fall 4 percent vs March
    * Consumer goods imports drop 3.7 percent


    MEXICO CITY, May 27 (Reuters) - Mexican-made factory exports
fell in April, underscoring wavering U.S. demand for Mexican
goods that is dragging down growth in Latin America's second
biggest economy.
    Manufactured exports such as cars and TVs fell just over 4
percent compared with the previous month in seasonally adjusted
terms, while consumer goods imports dipped 3.7 percent compared
with March, suggesting weaker consumer demand. 
  
    Exports of factory goods had risen in the previous two
months after a deep slump in January. Mexico's economy slowed in
the first quarter, and the government this month cut its
full-year growth outlook to 3.1 percent from 3.5 percent.
 
    Mexico posted a $899 million trade deficit in April when
adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency
said on Monday. Mexico's trade balance oscillates between slight
deficits to surpluses in its trade with the United States.
     In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade
deficit of $1.2 billion.

