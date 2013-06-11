UPDATE 1-Mexico April industrial output dips to four-month low

* Weakness in construction, manufacturing and mining * Biggest dip since December; manufacturing down 1.16 percent * Industrial output up 3.3 percent year-on-year MEXICO CITY, June 11 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output dropped in April by the most in four months, on weakness in construction, manufacturing and mining, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday. Compared to the previous month, April industrial activity contracted 1.67 percent, well below expectations in a Reuters poll for a 0.5 percent increase. The figure was also below March's downwardly revised 0.39 percent contraction. The data followed dreary numbers from Mexico's biggest trading partner, the United States, whose factories often move in lock step with their southern neighbors'. The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in May, driving activity to the lowest level in nearly four years, in the latest sign the economy is encountering a soft patch. Manufacturing, which provides the bulk of Mexico's non-oil exports and is a component of the industrial output figures, dropped 1.16 percent compared to last month, the biggest dip since August, 2012. Among the other components in the index, mining fell 2.91 percent compared with last month, construction eased 3.13 percent, and utilities rose 1.13 percent versus March. Solid U.S. demand supported Mexican factories amid sluggish global growth last year, allowing Latin America's No. 2 economy to notch 3.9 percent growth in 2012, but the pace of expansion is seen slowing to 3.1 percent this year. Higher taxes in the United States and the $85 billion in across-the-board U.S. government spending cuts that took effect March 1 may weigh on American demand for Mexican goods. Industrial output rose 3.3 percent in April from a year earlier, missing expectations for a 5.5 percent expansion in a Reuters survey but well above March's upwardly revised 4.8 percent contraction.