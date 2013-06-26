FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico factory exports, consumer imports up in May
June 26, 2013 / 1:20 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico factory exports, consumer imports up in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Factory exports rise 3.99 percent vs April
    * Non-oil consumer goods imports up 2.25 percent


    MEXICO CITY, June 26 (Reuters) - Mexican-made factory
exports rose in May, while imports of consumer goods also gained
steam, in a welcome bright spot for Latin America's
second-biggest economy. 
    Manufactured exports such as cars and TVs rose 3.99 percent
compared with the previous month in seasonally adjusted terms,
while consumer goods imports picked up 2.25 percent compared
with April, suggesting stronger consumer demand.  
    
    Mexico's economy slowed in the first quarter, prompting the
government to cut its full-year growth outlook to 3.1 percent
from 3.5 percent, down from 3.9 percent last year.
 
    Mexico posted a $1.103 billion trade deficit in May when
adjusted for seasonal swings, the national statistics agency
said on Wednesday. Mexico's trade balance with the United States
oscillates between slight deficits and surpluses. 
    In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade 
deficit of $470 million.

