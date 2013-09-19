FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Mexico 2nd qtr private spending down 0.76 pct qtr/qtr
September 19, 2013 / 2:01 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Mexico 2nd qtr private spending down 0.76 pct qtr/qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Correcting percent amount of private spending contraction)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mexican private spending fell 0.76 percent during the second quarter compared to the previous three-month period, the national statistics agency said on Thursday, correcting an earlier reading.

Private spending was 3.5 percent higher than during the same period a year earlier.

Aggregate demand decreased 0.7 percent from the previous quarter, and was up 1.8 percent from the same quarter in 2012. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)

