CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Mexico 2nd qtr private spending down 0.76 pct qtr/qtr

MEXICO CITY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Mexican private spending fell 0.76 percent during the second quarter compared to the previous three-month period, the national statistics agency said on Thursday, correcting an earlier reading.

Private spending was 3.5 percent higher than during the same period a year earlier.

Aggregate demand decreased 0.7 percent from the previous quarter, and was up 1.8 percent from the same quarter in 2012. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper Editing by W Simon)