FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Mexican unemployment rises in September after floods
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 18, 2013 / 1:38 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 2-Mexican unemployment rises in September after floods

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexican unemployment rose in
September, when massive floods hit the country, the national
statistics agency said on Friday, in a sign that the economy was
still struggling after a slowdown in the first half of the year.
    Latin America's No. 2 economy is expected to grow 1.3
percent this year, down sharply from 3.8 percent in 2012,
according to a Reuters poll issued on Thursday. 
    Seasonally adjusted (s/a) unemployment rate data and
seasonally unadjusted data follow.
                   Sept        Aug      Sept 2012
 Jobless rate s/a  4.92        4.79        4.65
 Jobless rate      5.29        5.17        5.01

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.