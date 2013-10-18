UPDATE 2-Mexican unemployment rises in September after floods

MEXICO CITY, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Mexican unemployment rose in September, when massive floods hit the country, the national statistics agency said on Friday, in a sign that the economy was still struggling after a slowdown in the first half of the year. Latin America's No. 2 economy is expected to grow 1.3 percent this year, down sharply from 3.8 percent in 2012, according to a Reuters poll issued on Thursday. Seasonally adjusted (s/a) unemployment rate data and seasonally unadjusted data follow. Sept Aug Sept 2012 Jobless rate s/a 4.92 4.79 4.65 Jobless rate 5.29 5.17 5.01