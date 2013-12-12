FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial output bounces back in October
#Market News
December 12, 2013 / 2:36 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial output bounces back in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial production bounced back in October from a slump in September on rising factory output, though shrinking construction underscored the fragility of an economic recovery.

October industrial activity rose 0.5 percent compared to September, its fastest pace since February, the national statistics agency said on Thursday.

September’s contraction was revised to a 0.7 percent drop from a 1.2 percent slump that was first reported.

The moderate pace of growth backs expectations that the central bank will leave borrowing costs steady to support growth. Policymakers cut interest rates in September and October to counter an economic contraction in second quarter.

Factory output, a component of industrial production, in October rose by 1 percent compared to September. Mexico exports mostly manufactured goods.

Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United States and wavering U.S. demand combined with a sharp drop in building dragged on Latin America’s No. 2 economy this year.

Data showed the recession continued in the construction industry, which registered its seventh straight month of contraction with a 0.9 percent drop. Utilities dipped a slight 0.05 percent compared with September while mining expanded 0.7 percent versus the prior month.

Mexico’s economy picked up speed in the third quarter after a sharp slowdown in the first half of the year. The economy is seen growing about 1.3 percent this year, down from a 3.8 percent rate in 2012.

Industrial output rose 0.1 percent from a year earlier, versus expectations for a 0.1 percent decline. In September, output was down by 1.4 percent on the year, revised up from a 1.6 percent drop that was first reported.

