FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico Jan industrial output beats expectations
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 2:45 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico Jan industrial output beats expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Industrial production up 0.8 percent in Jan

* Annual growth accelerates to 4.2 percent

* Manufacturing solid, construction picks up

MEXICO CITY, March 13 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output climbed unexpectedly in January, posting a third straight monthly rise as factories maintained a solid pace and bolstering the case for interest rates to stay on hold.

Industrial production rose 0.8 percent in January from December, beating the forecast in a Reuters poll for a 0.1 percent dip, the national statistics agency said Tuesday.

Output was 4.2 percent higher than the same period a year ago, also surpassing poll expectations for a 2.9 percent rate and faster than December’s 2.8 percent yearly expansion.

The increase was driven by a solid performance in manufacturing, up 0.98 percent in the month, although easing slightly from December’s 1.25 percent growth rate.

Expansion in construction activity accelerated to 0.82 percent, more than double the previous month, while mining production fell 0.44 percent.

Solid U.S. employment data should support decent demand for Mexican exports, although the economy is still seen decelerating this year to grow about 3.5 percent.

The Banco de Mexico is expected to keep interest rates on hold at 4.5 percent on Friday and through the rest of the year, according to a Reuters poll and investors’ bets in the interest rate swap market..

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.