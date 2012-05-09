UPDATE 3-Mexico inflation falls to lowest since October

* Annual inflation eases to 3.41 pct in April from 3.73 pct

* First fall in monthly consumer prices in year

* Weak peso to dissuade policymakers from rate cut

By Krista Hughes and Michael O‘Boyle

MEXICO CITY, May 9 (Reuters) - Mexican inflation fell in April to its lowest since October, but a renewed slump in the peso will keep policymakers worried about a rebound in prices and make them hesitant to lower borrowing costs.

Inflation dropped to 3.41 percent in April from 3.73 percent in March, in line with analysts’ expectations and closer to the central bank’s 3 percent target, according to data from the statistics office released on Wed nesday.

Last month, the central bank dashed market bets for a cut in its main 4.50 percent interest rate, citing a better growth outlook and balanced risks to inflation.

Consumer prices fell 0.31 percent in the month, the first decline since May last year, but less than forecasts of a 0.35 percent drop, according to a Reuters poll.

The fall was driven by a one-time renewal of government electricity subsidies and lower prices for fruit and vegetables, especially green tomatoes and bananas, which had been hit by bad weather conditions.

But inflation worries will be kept alive by continued gains in core inflation, a more stable measure of price pressures that strips out volatile energy and fresh produce prices.

The Banco de Mexico has been looking closely at core services inflation, which shows domestic price pressures. This slowed in the month, but the annual rate accelerated to 2.48 percent.

“That has been going up a little bit and reduces their freedom for a rate cut,” said Nomura Securities analyst Benito Berber. “I think that this won’t make them very comfortable, even if the exchange rate was OK, which obviously it is not.”

The peso has fallen about 7 percent in the last six weeks amid political uncertainty in Greece -- pushing up the prices of imported goods .

The central bank has said an improvement in global markets -- code for a solid peso -- is one precondition for a rate cut.

The overall core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, rose 0.15 percent during the month from 0.24 percent in March. Analysts had expected a gain of 0.12 percent.

The goods component of the core index, which should show the biggest impact from a weaker peso, accelerated to a 0.32 percent increase on a monthly basis.