UPDATE 1-Mexico posts trade deficit as exports dip

MEXICO CITY, May 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s trade balance swung to a deficit in April as exports cooled although a drop in the jobless rate in the same month underscored strength in the domestic economy at the start of the second quarter.

Total exports fell 4.2 percent in April from March to $31 billion, as manufacturing exports dipped 2.3 percent and pushed the trade balance $433 million into the red, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade surplus of $560 million.

Mexico’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell more than expected to 4.98 percent in April from a upwardly revised 5.14 percent in March, a separate report from the statistics agency showed.

A Reuters poll showed economists expected a slight fall in the seasonally-adjusted rate to 5.06 percent.

Mexico’s export-driven economy relies on demand from north of the border to keep its factories humming and a pick-up in demand for manufactured goods in the United States during the first quarter helped to shrink the jobless rolls.

The headline unadjusted jobless rate was 4.86 percent in April, up from 4.62 in March.