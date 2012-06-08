FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico March gross fixed investment up 1.2 pct m/m
June 8, 2012 / 1:21 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico March gross fixed investment up 1.2 pct m/m

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 8 (Reuters) - Mexican gross fixed investment rose 1.2 percent in March from the previous month, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

The measure of spending on machinery, equipment and new construction was up 6.9 percent from the same month a year earlier.

The construction sector grew 5.6 percent in March compared to March 2011 due to more housing and infrastructure building, including spending on roads and bridges, the statistics agency said.

The gauge, a lagging indicator, provides a delayed measure of sentiment on big capital investments in Mexico.

Mexico’s economy started the year strongly, helped by demand for its manufactured goods in the United States. The central bank lifted its growth forecast for 2012 in May to a range of from 3.25 percent to 4.25 percent.

