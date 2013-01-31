FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's 2012 economy likely grew by 4 pct -ministry
January 31, 2013

UPDATE 1-Mexico's 2012 economy likely grew by 4 pct -ministry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexican annual economic growth likely picked up to about 3.6 percent in the fourth quarter and appeared to post a 4.0 percent rate during 2012, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.

Mexico’s economy slowed in the third quarter last year to a 3.3 percent rate compared with the same period in 2011. The pickup in growth in the fourth quarter helped the economy expand in 2012 to just above the 3.9 percent rate recorded in 2011.

Surprisingly strong U.S. demand for Mexican-made cars and televisions has supported Latin America’s No. 2 economy amid sluggish global growth.

Mexico’s public sector ran a fiscal deficit of 199.2 billion pesos ($15.7 billion) in December, the Finance Ministry added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
