FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexican consumer confidence falls for 2nd straight month
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 5, 2013 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican consumer confidence falls for 2nd straight month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Seasonally-adjusted reading 97.5 in February

* Second monthly fall backs interest rate cut

MEXICO CITY, March 5 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer confidence fell for the second month in a row in February, to a four-month low, raising concerns about consumer-driven growth in Latin America’s No. 2 economy.

The seasonally adjusted confidence index dipped to 97.5 last month from a downwardly revised 98.0 percent in January, the national statistics agency said on Tuesday.

Consumers’ perceptions about the country’s current and future economic situation dragged down the seasonally adjusted reading.

The unadjusted confidence index fell to 95.5 percent in February from 100.00 in January.

Healthy consumer spending helped Mexican output heat up in the 2012 fourth quarter, picking up the slack from a dip in manufacturing that had previously sheltered the country from the worst of the global slowdown.

But Mexican retail sales posted the sharpest decline in more than a decade in December, backing the case for interest rate cuts to support growth.

The central bank, which has kept interest rates on hold at 4.5 percent since mid-2009, has hinted that it may cut rates if inflation keeps trending down and growth flags. The bank meets to set the benchmark interest rate on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.