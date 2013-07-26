UPDATE 1-Mexican factory exports dip in June

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican-made factory exports dipped in June, underscoring vacillating U.S. demand that has weighed on growth this year in Latin America’s second-biggest economy.

Manufactured exports, excluding vehicles, slipped 1.07 percent compared with the previous month, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

Automotive exports rose 2.21 percent compared with May, it added.

Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United States.

Consumer goods imports picked up 3.76 percent compared with May, suggesting stronger domestic demand.

Weak exports contributed to slower than expected growth in the first half of the year and expectations for the Mexican economy could erode further if exports do not show a recovery in the third quarter.

Economists have been revising down economic growth expectations. The median of a poll from Banamex this week projected growth of 2.7 percent this year, down from a median estimate of 3.05 percent registered in a poll from late May.

Mexico posted a $428 million trade deficit in June when adjusted for seasonal swings. Mexico’s trade balance with the United States oscillates between deficits and surpluses.

In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade surplus of $855 million.