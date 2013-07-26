FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexican factory exports dip in June
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2013 / 1:35 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Mexican factory exports dip in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexican-made factory exports dipped in June, underscoring vacillating U.S. demand that has weighed on growth this year in Latin America’s second-biggest economy.

Manufactured exports, excluding vehicles, slipped 1.07 percent compared with the previous month, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

Automotive exports rose 2.21 percent compared with May, it added.

Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United States.

Consumer goods imports picked up 3.76 percent compared with May, suggesting stronger domestic demand.

Weak exports contributed to slower than expected growth in the first half of the year and expectations for the Mexican economy could erode further if exports do not show a recovery in the third quarter.

Economists have been revising down economic growth expectations. The median of a poll from Banamex this week projected growth of 2.7 percent this year, down from a median estimate of 3.05 percent registered in a poll from late May.

Mexico posted a $428 million trade deficit in June when adjusted for seasonal swings. Mexico’s trade balance with the United States oscillates between deficits and surpluses.

In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade surplus of $855 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.