UPDATE 1-Mexico s/a consumer confidence bounces back in July
August 5, 2013 / 1:41 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico s/a consumer confidence bounces back in July

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer confidence
rose in July, bouncing back from a nine-month low in the
previous month amid an economic slowdown  in Latin America's No.
2 economy.
     Consumer confidence reached a near-five-year high at the
end of 2012 before a dip in U.S. demand for Mexican factory
goods and flagging domestic construction dragged on Latin
America's No. 2 economy.
 
    
                               Latest (Jul)  Previous (Jun)  Year ago
 Index level, s/a (base 2003)  95.7          93.4            97.2
 Pct change, s/a               2.46          -1.94           1.81
 Perception of Current         5.46          -1.41           2.09
 Personal Economic Situation                                 
 - pct chng                                                  
 Perception of Future          1.05          -0.99           1.92
 Personal Economic Situation                                 
 (1 yr) - pct chng                                           
 Perception of Country's       3.08          -2.16           0.88
 Current Economic Situation -                                
 pct chng                                                    
 Perception of Country's       0.60          -2.91           1.02
 Future Economic Situation (1                                
 yr) - pct chng                                              
 Current Ability to Buy Big    4.05          -1.61           1.54
 Ticket items - pct chnge                                    
 Index level, original         98.0          93.3            98.9
    s/a = seasonally adjusted

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
