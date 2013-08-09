FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial production flat in June vs May
August 9, 2013 / 1:46 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico industrial production flat in June vs May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Alexandra Alper
    MEXICO CITY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Mexican industrial output was
steady in June versus the previous month as manufacturing picked
up and construction sagged, falling short of economists'
expectations of expansion.
    June industrial activity inched down 0.03 percent
versus May, missing forecasts in a Reuters poll for 0.30 percent
growth and below a downwardly revised 1.13 percent expansion in
May, the national statistics agency said on Friday.  
    Mexico's factories have traditionally moved in near lock
step with the U.S. manufacturing sector, which accelerated in
July to the highest level in two years. 
    Manufacturing, which provides the bulk of Mexico's non-oil
exports, rose 0.53 percent compared to the prior month, while
construction dipped 1.61 percent compared to May. Mining and
utilities also soured in June on a monthly basis.   
   
 
    Solid U.S. demand supported Mexican factories amid sluggish
global growth last year, allowing Latin America's No. 2 economy
to notch 3.9 percent growth in 2012, but the pace of expansion
is seen slowing to 3.1 percent this year.    
    Industrial output fell 2.4 percent in June from
a year earlier as construction experienced its biggest drop
since January, 2010 and mining, utilities and manufacturing also
fell. 
    June's figure missed expectations for a 0.20 percent rise
and was down from May's downwardly revised 0.3 percent
expansion.

