UPDATE 1-Mexico s/a consumer confidence rises in August
September 4, 2013 / 1:46 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico s/a consumer confidence rises in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Mexican consumer confidence rose for the second month in a row in August, when adjusted for seasonal factors, the national statistics agency said on Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted consumer confidence index rose to 96.1 in August from 95.7 in July. The unadjusted index was 97.4 during the month, down from 98.0 in July.

Seasonally adjusted consumer confidence reached a near-five-year high at the end of 2012 before a dip in U.S. demand for Mexican factory goods and flagging domestic construction dragged on Latin America’s No. 2 economy.

Growth in Mexico’s economy is expected to slow to 1.8 percent this year from 3.8 percent in 2012.

