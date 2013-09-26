FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico factory exports rise in August vs July
September 26, 2013 / 1:33 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Michael O'Boyle
    MEXICO CITY, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Mexican factory exports
rose in August in a sign of firmer U.S. demand, but the pace of
consumer imports fell as Latin America's No. 2 economy struggles
to gain speed after a weak first half this year.
    Manufactured exports rose 2.34 percent in August compared to
July, according to seasonally adjusted data released on Thursday
by the national statistics agency. Mexico sends nearly 80
percent of its exports to the United States.
    However, in a sign of slack domestic demand, imports of
non-oil consumer goods fell 3.02 percent in August compared to
July.
    Weak U.S. demand for local exports and a drop in domestic
construction spurred the first economic contraction in four
years in the second quarter and Mexico is seen expanding around
1.8 percent this year compared to a 3.8 percent rate in 2012.
   
    Devastating floods this month across Mexico will dampen
growth in the third quarter and the country's central bank is
expected to lower borrowing costs again in late October after
unexpectedly cutting interest rates early this month.
    Mexico posted a $496 million trade surplus in August when
adjusted for seasonal swings, while in
non-seasonally adjusted terms, the country posted a
trade deficit of $234 million.

