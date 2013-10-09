FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Mexico inflation cools in September to eight-month low
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 9, 2013 / 1:18 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 2-Mexico inflation cools in September to eight-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Mexico annual inflation cools for fifth month
    * Avocado prices pull down rate, despite storms
    * Data gives more room for rate cut


    By Alexandra Alper
    MEXICO CITY, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Mexican inflation eased in
September for the fifth month in a row, despite flooding that
spoiled crops and drove up fresh food prices, boosting bets for
another widely expected interest rate cut.
    Inflation in the 12 months through September 
slowed to 3.39 percent from August's 3.46 percent rate, the
national statistics agency said on Wednesday, marking its
slowest pace since January. 
    The figure was below expectations for a 3.48 percent rise,
according to a Reuters poll.  
    Avocado prices pulled down the headline rate, while tomato
and gasoline prices rose, after twin storms last month killed at
least 130 people and flooded large areas of farmland.
    The damage prompted the government to revise down its growth
forecast for the year to 1.7 percent. 
  
    Mexico's central bank is expected to cut its benchmark rate
from a record low of 3.75 percent by another 25 basis points in
October to help counter a slowdown in Latin America's No. 2
economy. It holds its next meeting on Oct.25.
    The bank, which targets an inflation rate of 3 percent, plus
or minus one percentage point, unexpectedly lowered borrowing
costs last month after growth contracted in the second quarter
for the first time in four years. 
    The International Monetary Fund slashed its 2013 growth
outlook for Mexico on Tuesday to 1.2 percent after a
weaker-than-expected first part of the year. 
    Yields on short-term interest rate swaps edged down after
the data, as investors boosted bets for another cut.  
    Consumer prices rose 0.38 percent, below
expectations for a 0.46 percent rise, and up from a 0.28 percent
rise in August.  
    Core prices, which strip out volatile energy
and food prices, rose 0.32 percent, just below forecasts for a
0.35 percent increase and well above August's 0.09 percent rate.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.