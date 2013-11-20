FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexican retail sales fall in September
November 20, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican retail sales fall in September

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Mexican retail sales fell in
September for the second month in a row, data from the national
statistics agency showed on Wednesday.
     Latin America's second biggest economy shrank for the first
time in four years in the second quarter, but data due Thursday
is expected to show growth picked up by 0.7 percent in the third
quarter compared to the prior quarter, according to a Reuters
poll.

    
 Retail Sales    Sept        Aug         Sept 2012

 month/month     -0.41       -1.47       1.1
 year/year       -4.0        -2.2        3.8

