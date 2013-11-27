UPDATE 1-Mexico manufacturing exports rebound in October

MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mexican factory exports rose in October in a sign of strengthening U.S. demand, but non-oil consumer imports dipped, signaling a tepid recovery in Latin America's second economy. Manufactured exports rose 0.36 percent in October compared with September, according to seasonally adjusted data released on Wednesday by the national statistics agency. Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United States, and most of Mexico's exports are manufactured goods. Wavering U.S. demand for Mexican-made goods contributed to an economic contraction in the second quarter and Mexico's central has cut its benchmark interest rate three times this year to counter the slowdown. But data released last week showed the economy rebounded in the third quarter, growing at its fastest pace in more than a year, and Banco de Mexico has said no more cuts are recommended. Imports of parts used by factories to make goods rose 0.66 percent in October compared with September in seasonally adjusted terms. However, imports of non-oil consumer goods dipped 0.19 percent from the prior month, pointing to weakening consumer demand. Mexico posted a $515 million trade surplus in October when adjusted for seasonal swings. In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade deficit of $129 million.