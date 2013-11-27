FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico manufacturing exports rebound in October
#Market News
November 27, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico manufacturing exports rebound in October

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Mexican factory exports rose
in October in a sign of strengthening U.S. demand, but non-oil
consumer imports dipped, signaling a tepid recovery in Latin
America's second economy.
    Manufactured exports rose 0.36 percent in October compared
with September, according to seasonally adjusted data released
on Wednesday by the national statistics agency. 
    Mexico sends nearly 80 percent of its exports to the United
States, and most of Mexico's exports are manufactured goods.
    Wavering U.S. demand for Mexican-made goods contributed to
an economic contraction in the second quarter and Mexico's
central has cut its benchmark interest rate three times this
year to counter the slowdown.
    But data released last week showed the economy rebounded in
the third quarter, growing at its fastest pace in more than a
year, and Banco de Mexico has said no more cuts are recommended.
 
 
    Imports of parts used by factories to make goods rose 0.66
percent in October compared with September in seasonally
adjusted terms. However, imports of non-oil consumer goods
dipped 0.19 percent from the prior month, pointing to weakening
consumer demand.  
    Mexico posted a $515 million trade surplus in October when
adjusted for seasonal swings.
    In non-seasonally adjusted terms, Mexico posted a trade
deficit of $129 million.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
