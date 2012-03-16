Mexico central bank see better growth, inflation outlook

MEXICO CITY, March 16 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank left interest rates on hold at 4.5 percent on Friday, as expected, and said the outlook for both growth and inflation has improved.

The Banco de Mexico has left rates unchanged since mid-2009, in the middle of a deep recession, and neither analysts nor investors expect any change this year.

Inflation dipped back below the central bank’s 4 percent ceiling in February and growth in Latin America’s second-largest economy is likely to be supported by a pick-up in the economy of the United States, its main trading partner.