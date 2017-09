MEXICO CITY, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank kept interest rates on hold at a record low on Friday, as policymakers sought to underpin a nascent recovery in Latin America’s No. 2 economy despite a surge in inflation above its tolerance ceiling.

The Banco de Mexico maintained its benchmark interest rate at 3.50 percent, as expected by analysts polled by Reuters last week, after cutting rates in September and October to boost growth.