UPDATE 1-Mexico annual inflation rate hits 1-1/2 year high
June 22, 2012 / 1:41 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico annual inflation rate hits 1-1/2 year high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Annual inflation rises more than expected to 4.30 pct

* Breaches central bank ceiling of 4 pct

* Surge in tomato prices drives up headline rate 0.24 pct

MEXICO CITY, June 22 (Reuters) - Mexican annual inflation accelerated to its highest rate in 1-1/2 years in early June, which could keep policymakers from cutting interest rates to boost growth amid a global slowdown.

Consumer prices in the 12-month period through the first half of June rose 4.30 percent, piercing the central bank’s ceiling of 4 percent for acceptable price increases. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a reading of 4.13 percent.

The annual inflation rate posted for the first half of June was the highest since December 2010.

Mexico’s central bank is expected to hold its key interest rate steady in the coming months despite signs of a global economic slowdown since a slump in the peso is threatening to fan inflation by making imports more expensive.

Consumer prices rose 0.24 percent in the first half of June, compared to expectations of 0.13 percent, fueled by a 27 percent surge in tomato prices.

The core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy costs, ticked up 0.10 percent, versus estimates of 0.12 percent.

