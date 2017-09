MEXICO CITY, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Mexican central bank board member Manuel Sanchez said on Tuesday that reaching the country’s three percent inflation target could be “challenging” due to a possible minimum wage hike and potential market volatility.

Mexico’s annual inflation rate in August climbed faster than expected above the central bank’s 4 percent ceiling, but the rise is expected to be brief as sluggish economic growth contains price pressures. (Reporting by Christine Murray)