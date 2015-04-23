Mexico's Carstens sees inflation around 3 pct target by year-end

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - Mexican Central Bank Gov Agustin Carstens said on Thursday he sees inflation ending the year around the bank’s target rate of 3 percent.

Mexican annual inflation cooled in early April to near that target, even as a weaker peso threatened to push up prices in Latin America’s second-biggest economy.

Inflation in the 12 months through mid-April eased to 3.03 percent, data from the national statistics office showed on Thursday, below the 3.14 percent reached in the full month of March and the 3.29 percent seen in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Luis Rojas and Dave Graham; Editing by Simon Gardner)