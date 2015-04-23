FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Carstens sees inflation around 3 pct target by year-end
#Market News
April 23, 2015 / 3:36 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Carstens sees inflation around 3 pct target by year-end

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quote)

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s central bank Governor Agustin Carstens said on Thursday he sees the country’s inflation rate ending the year around the bank’s target of 3 percent, where it should remain into 2016.

“This year we will be very close to 3 percent,” Carstens said at a congressional event in Mexico City. “In fact, we expect to close the year below 3 percent and next year we will be around 3 percent.”

The inflation rate dropped in early April to near that target, even as a weaker peso threatened to push up prices in Latin America’s second-biggest economy.

Inflation in the 12 months through mid-April slowed to 3.03 percent, data from the national statistics office showed on Thursday, from 3.14 percent in the full month of March. It was also below the 3.29 percent estimated in a Reuters poll. (Reporting by Luis Rojas and Dave Graham; Editing by Simon Gardner and Alan Crosby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
