FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
UPDATE 1-Mexico core annual inflation hits near 7-year high
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 23, 2017 / 3:19 PM / 6 months ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico core annual inflation hits near 7-year high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Recasts with annual rates)
    MEXICO CITY, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's core annual
inflation rate in early February rose faster than expected to a
nearly seven-year high, the national statistics institute said
on Thursday, supporting expectations for further interest rate
hikes this year. 
    The core price index             , which strips out some
volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.20 percent in the
12-month period to mid-February in a sign that the weaker peso
is driving up consumer prices.
    It was the highest annual core mid-month inflation reading
since March 2010. It also came in above the 4.02 percent
forecast in a Reuters poll.
    Mexico's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate
earlier this month to a nearly eight-year high after a steep
hike in gasoline prices and weakness in the peso sparked by
Donald Trump's election as U.S. president.             
    The headline inflation rate for the year through
mid-February was 4.71 percent             , easing slightly from
a more than four-year high in January. 
    In the first half of February, consumer prices rose 0.33
percent              while the core price index             
climbed 0.46 percent.

 (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle Edits by W Simon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.