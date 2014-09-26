FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Mexico central bank member says inflation risks have worsened
September 26, 2014

CORRECTED-Mexico central bank member says inflation risks have worsened

(Removes reference to lawmakers raising minimum wage in first paragraph)

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s inflation outlook has worsened after a spike in fresh food prices and the chance that a minimum wage hike may be approved by authorities, Mexican central bank Deputy Governor Manuel Sanchez said on Friday.

Sanchez said in a speech in New York that inflation would likely remain above 4 percent during this year and that a wage hike could end up spurring broader price pressures, according to an emailed copy of his speech. (Reporting by Michael O‘Boyle)

