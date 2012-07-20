FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Mexico adjusted jobless rate holds steady in June
July 20, 2012 / 1:31 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico adjusted jobless rate holds steady in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Seasonally adjusted rate at 4.98 pct, same as May
    * Raw rate falls to 4.81 pct, poll saw rate rising


    MEXICO CITY, July 20 (Reuters) - Mexico's seasonally
adjusted jobless rate held steady in June as growth in Latin
America's second-biggest economy holds up, supported by export
demand.
    The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was
4.98 percent in June, the national statistics agency said on
Friday, which was just under the 5.00 rate expected in a Reuters
poll and the same as the May rate, which was revised up
slightly.
    Solid demand in the United States for Mexican exports has
shielded Mexico from a wider global slowdown and helped shrink
jobless rolls in early 2012, but weakening U.S. labor and
factory performance could begin to weigh south of the border.
    
     The jobless rate still remains well above levels seen
before the 2008-2009 recession.
    The raw jobless rate was 4.81 percent in June,
its lowest since March. Analysts had expected that figure to
rise 4.87 from 4.83 percent in May.

