UPDATE 1-Mexico July adjusted jobless rate eases to 5-month low
August 23, 2013 / 1:07 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico July adjusted jobless rate eases to 5-month low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's seasonally adjusted
jobless rate fell in July to a five-month low, boosting hopes
for healthy consumption despite a marked slowdown in Latin
America's no. 2 economy. 
    Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dipped to
4.93 percent in July, its lowest since February, according to
data that appeared on the national statistics agency's website
on Friday ahead of schedule.
    Earlier this week, the government slashed 2013 growth
forecasts to 1.8 percent from 3.1 percent after data showed
Mexico's economy contracted for the first time in four years in
the second quarter. 
    The headline unadjusted unemployment rate, however rose to
5.12 percent in July, its highest since January. 
    The data was slated for release at 8 a.m. (1300 GMT), but
was published on the statistics agency's  website before the
scheduled release time. 
    
      
    
             Latest      Previous     Year ago
             (Jul)       (Jun)        
 Jobless     4.93        5.04         4.81
 rate (s/a)                           
 Jobless     5.12        4.99         5.02
 rate                                 
 
     s/a = seasonally adjusted

