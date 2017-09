MEXICO CITY, July 30 (Reuters) - Mexico will be watching to see if it needs to take further measures to support liquidity in the peso market, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Thursday.

Mexico’s currency commission, comprised by the central bank and finance ministry, said earlier on Thursday it would raise the sum sold in daily dollar auctions.

Videgaray was speaking on local radio. (Reporting By Michael O‘Boyle and Dave Graham)