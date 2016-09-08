FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Mexico's finance minister says no surprises in 2017 budget
September 8, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Mexico's finance minister says no surprises in 2017 budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexico's 2017 budget proposal will be in line with what the market expects, including its macroeconomic projections, Mexican Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade said on Thursday.

Speaking on local television, Meade also said that the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) was an "implicit" renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement and that he sees further room for improvement in the North American trade deal. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
